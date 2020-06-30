KC woman arrested following crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City woman was arrested following a one-car accident on Interstate 35 in Harrison County on the morning of Tuesday, June 30th in which she sustained moderate injuries.

An ambulance transported 25 year old Alexus Thornton to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The car traveled north on I-35 in a construction zone before running off the east side of the road at mile marker 84. The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top, which caused extensive damage to the car.

The Patrol arrested Thornton on allegations of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license, and driving while intoxicated—drugs. She was released to the hospital for treatment.

A crash report shows Thornton wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, NTA Ambulance, Missouri Department or Transportation, and Missouri Department of Conservation assisted.

