A Princeton man charged with sex-related felonies stemming from an alleged incident in February entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Mercer County Circuit Court this week. The Mercer County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports a jury trial for Brian Dean Preszler is set for September 22nd.

Online court information shows he has been charged with first degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second degree rape, and incest.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares