Changes coming to Carroll County Memorial Hospital

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton will make a few changes Monday, June 15th to accommodate the increase in patients as the community begins to resume some normal activities.

The hospital will open its Medical Plaza entrance weekdays from 7 to 5 o’clock to provide patient access to Jefferson Medical Group, Outpatient Specialty Clinic, and Surgical Services. Everyone who enters the Medical Plaza will be screened, which will include a temperature check. Parking will be available in the Medical Plaza lot for anyone who needs access to the Plaza.

One caregiver will be allowed to accompany a patient when necessary for a patient’s care. Exceptions will be at the discretion of the charge nurse. Caregivers will be screened upon entry and are asked to provide their own masks. Any caregiver with a positive screening will not be allowed inside the building.

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital will continue to follow steps put into place for the safety of patients, staff, and community in regards to the Coronavirus. The facility has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tindle says the hospital has “introduced enhanced precautions to ensure a safe environment.” Those precautions include universal masking, isolating COVID-19 patients, enhanced screening, and virtual visitation policies.

Tindle reminds patients that “urgent health care needs…should not be ignored during this time.”

More information can be obtained by calling 660-542-1695.

