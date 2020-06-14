Grundy R-5 Board of Education presented reports on graduation and prom

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education heard reports the evening of Thursday, June 11th on graduation and prom. Fifth and sixth grade graduation will be held the morning of June 27th at 10 o’clock. High school graduation will be that afternoon at 2 o’clock. Both ceremonies will be held in the high school gym.

In response to the governor’s lifting of restrictions, the board agreed to opening graduation by allowing unrestricted attendance of family and friends of the graduates. Grundy R-5 will provide face masks and hand sanitizer for anyone who wishes to use them. The district requests social distancing for attendees, if possible.

Grundy R-5 prom will be at the Galt Square the evening of June 20th. No specific time was given in information provided by the district. A group of parents will be in charge of preparation and activities.

The board discussed funds available from the CARES Act. The district has been allocated $41,000 for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and improvements in technology. A memorandum of understanding was approved with Grundy County in order to access county CARES Act funds.

The board approved involvement in the A Plus Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Electricity use was reviewed, and beginning a breakfast program at the high school was discussed. Administration is to gather more information on electricity and breakfast and report at the next meeting.

The elementary and secondary principal reports were reviewed and approved.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved extra duty contracts. They included Cheyanne Martin as a senior sponsor, Dena Courtney and Chelsie Jones as prom sponsors, Caleb Fairly as assistant coach for junior high boys basketball and spring baseball as well as varsity boys basketball, and Ty Stillwell as junior high boys basketball head coach.

Two contracts were also approved: Sara Rayl as a third grade teacher and Shelly Cunningham as high school head cook.

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will hold a special end of the year meeting at the high school the evening of June 29th at 5 o’clock.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares