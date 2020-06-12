North Central Missouri Fair canceled; only livestock and animal shows to be held

Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Central Missouri Fair Board Thursday night voted to limit this year’s event to the hosting of only the livestock and animal shows.

More information is to be released in the coming days about the livestock and animal shows including the dates, rules, and regulations. The decision means the cancellation for this year of the North Central Missouri Fair parade, Rock Barn exhibits, evening attractions at the grandstand arena, and the carnival.

The North Central Missouri Fair has a Facebook page and website which is to have updates as information becomes available on the livestock and animal shows.

The board plans to host a full North Central Missouri Fair in 2021.

