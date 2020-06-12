North Central Missouri Fair canceled; only livestock and animal shows to be held

Local News June 12, 2020 John Anthony
County Fair

Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Central Missouri Fair Board Thursday night voted to limit this year’s event to the hosting of only the livestock and animal shows.

More information is to be released in the coming days about the livestock and animal shows including the dates, rules, and regulations. The decision means the cancellation for this year of the North Central Missouri Fair parade, Rock Barn exhibits, evening attractions at the grandstand arena, and the carnival.

The North Central Missouri Fair has a Facebook page and website which is to have updates as information becomes available on the livestock and animal shows.

The board plans to host a full North Central Missouri Fair in 2021.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.