Princeton man accused of assisting jail escapee appears in court

A Princeton resident accused of giving a ride to Mercer County Jail escapee had his case bound over to Division One of Mercer County Circuit Court Tuesday. Online court information shows 20-year-old Kenneth Riley Paul Lewis is scheduled for arraignment November 13th (at 9 am) on felony hindering prosecution of a felony.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office previously reported 28-year-old Drake Andrew Kately of Kansas City escaped from jail for the second time August 28th.

A probable cause statement says he came to Lewis’s residence after escaping, and Lewis gave Kately a ride to Spickard and Humphreys. Kately had been reported as escaping from jail on August 9th as well. In Mercer County, he faces the felonies of escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony, assault—first degree or attempt, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He also faces the misdemeanors of owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility—first offense; resisting or interfering with an arrest, detention, or stop; and driving while revoked or suspended—second or third offense.

Warrants have been issued for Kately on failure to appear in court on the charges.

A representative from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says Kately has not yet been taken back into custody by law enforcement following his last escape.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 7 Shares