Grundy County authorities conduct search for man ranting about Monsanto

Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring reports a male subject trespassing on private property southwest of Trenton Sunday afternoon ran from deputies and into the Thompson River.

The man was allegedly ranting about Monsanto poisoning the air when he was located and taken home. The man, whose name has not been released, is from Maryville but is supposedly living in a sobriety house in Trenton.

Herring says he does not know if an infraction of second-degree trespassing will be pressed against the man.

The Trenton Police Department and Highway Patrol assisted the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Herring thinks the Water Patrol was also requested but did not show up.

No injuries were reported from Sunday’s incident.

