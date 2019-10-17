Acoustik Element to perform in Chillicothe

A band that plays Latin standards and adds a Latin twist to other songs will perform as part of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council’s season.

Acoustik Element will play at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on the afternoon of October 27th at 3 o’clock. The box office will open at 2 o’clock with admission costing $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. Season ticket holders will be admitted for free.

Contact the Chillicothe Area Arts Council for more information on the concert on October 27th at 660-646-1173.

