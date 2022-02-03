Princeton High School to hold Courtwarming and annual Pink Out game on Friday, February 4

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton High School will hold its Courtwarming and annual Pink Out game on February 4, 2022. The basketball games versus Worth County will start with junior varsity at 5 o’clock. Varsity games will begin at 6 o’clock.

Courtwarming candidates are Lauren Krohn, Kinslee Stokely, Breann St. Onge, Raynah Collins, Logan Garrison, Logan Smith, and Luke Kelly. Coronation will follow the boys’ game. A dance will follow coronation.

A silent auction will be held in the cafeteria for Pink Out, and Chuck-A-Duck will be held at both half times. Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

The Princeton Athletic Booster Club will also host a potato bar on February 4th starting at 4:30 in the afternoon. Free will donations will be accepted, and proceeds will go to the family of Aivry Griffin. Griffin was a student at Worth County High School and died due to a fire last month.

