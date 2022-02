Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Salary and Welfare Committee will present preliminary research regarding a four-day school week to the Trenton R-9 Board of Education.

The board will meet at the district office on February 8, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a substitute pay increase, school calendar adoption, the Vocational and Safety reports, and spring parent-teacher conferences. There is also to be a closed session to discuss personnel.

Related