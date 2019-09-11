Princeton City Council approves service contracts

The Princeton City Council approved several service contracts Monday night regarding Calamity Jane Days.

Deputy City Clerk Corey Willett reports service contracts approved for Kelly Bertrand included $150 for an intermission performance during the Miss Calamity Jane Pageant this Saturday night, $500 for a performance by the Ambassadors Band September 21st, $700 for a performance by Lifeline September 21st.

Other contracts were $200 for local talent, $400 for marching bands in the Calamity Jane Days Parade and Battle of the Bands, $100 for Mic-O-Say Dancers, and $400 for the football team to do karaoke. A service contract with Trish Theis was approved for $1,600 for the Calamity Jane Days Melodrama.

The Princeton Ball Association reported it had two bids for dirt work on the ball fields and hopes to break ground this fall. Willett notes the ball association did not give the names of the bidders because none of the bids had been accepted at that time.

The city council approved the rollover of two certificate deposits for 24 months at Great Western Bank. The interest rate is two point two percent.

The council entered into a preliminary contract with McClure Engineering, pending approval from the Department of Natural Resources, to start water system improvements with bonds that were passed.

