Princeton R-5 Board of Education approves co-op baseball with North Mercer

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a co-op baseball sponsorship Monday evening.

The sponsorship will be with the North Mercer R-3 School District for 2020 with Spring 2020 the first year for baseball at Princeton. The previous three years Princeton R-5 has had a co-op with North Mercer as the host.

The board discussed the need for a school van for small groups and the Early Childhood Special Education program. More information on the van is to be provided at the October meeting.

Policy updates were approved and, a construction update was presented. The construction of the maintenance, storage, and locker room building has the rough plumbing completed and, the concrete pad finished. The site is ready for the builder to begin work.

It was announced Homecoming week for Princeton R-5 will be September 16th through 21st.

After a closed session, it was announced Crissy Weber was approved as the Parents as Teachers Coordinator.

