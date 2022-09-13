Princeton City Council approves service contract for Princeton Chamber of Commerce

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved a service contract for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce on September 12th.

Deputy City Clerk Jami McLain reports the service contract was for the Princeton band for $2,000 for three events: the school bash, Truck or Treat, and a Rotary Club breakfast.

The board moved to secure bids for cleaning out the drainage lagoon and a building permit was approved for Ray Morley.

The board approved David Brown having an old badge for police memorabilia and Becky Shew getting old lockers from the old city pool.

Philip Wilson with McClure Engineering discussed contract changes regarding drinking water. That matter was tabled.