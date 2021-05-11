Princeton Board of Education approves health insurance proposal; announce new hires and accepts resignation

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved a health insurance proposal on May 10th.

The proposal from Thomas McGee includes no increase in premiums for employees. The base HSA for an employee will remain at $516.63, and the base PPO will stay at $607.35. The district cap will remain at $600. This is the third year Princeton R-5 has been self-insured with Insurance Management Service, which is the third-party administrator.

The board approved a resolution allowing the superintendent and financial secretary to be authorized agents to complete grant application documents on behalf of the school district.

The purchase was approved of security camera equipment. North Missouri Satellite and Security was approved to provide network video recorders, cameras, TV monitors, surge protectors, and wiring for a campus-wide camera system for $25,477.90. The quote will cover the high school, elementary school, preschool, Stacy Center, and Ag building. District employees will assist with the installation of the hardware.

The board approved the administration to pursue grants and funding opportunities for an electric school bus to be added to the fleet. The manufacturer reports the energy cost savings for a Lion Electric school bus are 60 to 80% compared with a diesel bus. There is also a 60% reduction in maintenance costs for electric versus diesel buses since electric buses do not have a transmission, exhaust, diesel particulate filter, or oil. An electric bus also has fewer motor and body parts to change than a diesel bus. That leads to a lower total cost of ownership for the zero-emission vehicles. However, the initial purchase price is higher. If Princeton R-5 can secure the grants and alternative funding, that will reduce the purchase price.

The board reviewed items for summer improvements. Projects to be explored for possible completion this summer include sidewalk replacement on Coleman Street at the high school, high school brick repair on the exterior of the building, and a handrail on the south side of the Stacy Center.

During public participation, a community member talked about last month’s decision to offer two sections of full-day preschool. The preschool program is unable to accept three-year-olds for next school year due to a high number of four-year-old students interested in enrolling. There will be two full-day classrooms for four-year-olds. State guidelines limit enrollment in each class. The community member asked the board to reconsider the decision on the full-day program.

After a closed session, it was announced the board took action regarding personnel. Amanda Carleton was hired as a first-grade teacher. Ashley Woods was hired as an elementary special education teacher. Non-certified staff was approved for next school year. Sylvia Pauley was approved as the food service director. Velma Allen was approved as a high school librarian. The resignation was approved by Maintenance Director Tyler Radewald. Michael Pauley was approved as the maintenance director.

Related