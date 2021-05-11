North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees reject bid for construction of practice facility

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees on May 11th rejected bids at this time for construction of a new Russ Derry Practice Facility for baseball and softball. The project will be put on hold until further fundraising can be done, and the cost of construction can be reviewed again.

This came after Jeremy Proctor with Ellison-Auxier Architects presented information on nine bids received for the project. The bids ranged from about $700,000 for a base bid to $1.3 million. He said the lowest bid was from Weldon Builders, but Weldon submitted a letter asking to withdraw its bid due to an error. After taking out the bid from Weldon, the lowest bid was about $1 million from Royal Construction.

Proctor said he believed the bids were 15 to 20% higher now than they would have been last year. Almost all of the companies that submitted bids had done so before with NCMC.

Development Director Alicia Endicott mentioned an anonymous donor was willing to provide money for the project. She said the donor would not be upset if the construction was postponed because he or she knows construction costs are high now.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver recommended waiting on the construction to allow for prices to go down and more fundraising to take place.

The board approved an invoice of $43,680 for Ellison-Auxier for project design and fees.

An employment transfer was also approved for Amanda Steinman from admissions recruiter to enrollment marketing specialist as of May 17th. Her annual salary will be $36,000.

Board of Trustees Vice President Doctor NiCole Neal presided over the meeting. President Diane Lowrey was absent.

Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports no action was taken in an executive session.

