Princeton Board of Education announces results of meeting held on May 8th

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education May 8th approved participating in the Career Ladder Program for next school year. The program supports salary supplements for teaching staff to provide compensation for additional responsibilities and voluntary efforts that are not already compensated in some way.

The career advancement program is a matching fund program. Up to 60% of the additional salary supplement should come from state grant funds. The remaining amount, not less than 40% and any related benefit costs, comes from local revenue sources. The grant is subject to appropriation on an annual basis.

The board approved bank depository services. First Interstate Bank was approved for a one-year contract.

Health insurance renewal information was not complete at the time of the meeting, so no action was taken on the matter. The topic is to be added to the June meeting agenda.

The board reviewed a draft policy and procedure that would evaluate naming rights of school district facilities. The board will continue to work towards the adoption of a plan and procedure regarding the naming of facilities.

Three citizens spoke during the public comment period of the board meeting. They asked questions about board procedures, the definition of a quorum, the interpretation of board policies, and the recommendation to adjust board policies.

There was also a question directed to a board member regarding a previous no vote. That was after the member had seconded a motion in a previous vote regarding facility naming rights.

The board assigned district administration to follow up with each individual who spoke for further clarification.

It was announced the last day of school for Princeton will be May 19th, and it will be an early out at 12:30.

The regular June board meeting will be June 12th, and a special meeting regarding the budget will be June 27th. Both will be at 5:30 in the evening.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved hiring Dana Seymour as junior high and high school principal with a two-year contract. She retired as the Princeton Elementary School principal a year ago.

In March, the Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the resignation of current Junior High and High School Principal Brent Mitchell. Also that month, the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education offered him a contract for high school principal for that district.

Mike Schmidli was approved as the head high school softball coach and part-time athletic director. Derek Power was approved as the junior high girls basketball coach.

