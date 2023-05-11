Resound Fest at the Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany slated for June 9th and 10th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This year’s Resound Fest at the Miracle Hills Ranch in Bethany will be June 9th and 10th. Christian musicians will perform on two stages that Friday and Saturday.

The performers for that Friday include Joe Guerra, Katy Nichole, and Ben Fuller on the Main Stage. The 360 Stage will include Joe Guerra, Erskin, and Nextera.

That Saturday’s performers for the Main Stage include Erskin, Break the Fall, Dan Bremnes, Leanna Crawford, Colton Dixon, and Cain. The 360 Stage will include the Resound Fest Single Mingle, Christ Mcquistion, and Kerwood.

The Resound Fest is free to attend. Businesses, individuals, and churches give to help cover the cost of the event. A love offering will be taken each night on the Main Stage. Donation stations will be located throughout the festival grounds.

General parking is free. Camping will be available for a fee.

Merchandise and food vendors will be at the event. There will also be paintball, a water slide and swimming pool, paddle boats, canoes, sand volleyball, and basketball. An activity bracelet will be available for purchase for some of the activities. Paintball will be a separate fee.

More information about Resound Fest, scheduled for June 9th and 10th, can be found on the Resound Fest website.

Related