“Prepped and Ready” class for parents and caregivers to be offered in Chillicothe

The counselors at Chillicothe Middle School and the Bright Futures Chillicothe Council are partnering with the Preferred Family Healthcare Prevention Team to offer “Prepped and Ready.”

The class is designed to prepare parents and caregivers for children during their teen years. The meeting will be held at Chillicothe Middle School on May 17th at 6 p.m.

The class will assist parents and caregivers in learning about topics such as addressing vaping, preventing eating disorders, handling tough questions, suicide prevention, identifying mental health signs and symptoms, and understanding how teens think.

Professionals in the substance use prevention and mental health field will be available to take questions and offer resources. Participants will receive free medication lock boxes or bags. Light refreshments will be served.

Individuals 18 and younger are asked to not attend Prepped and Ready on May 17th.