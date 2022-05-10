Amublance staffing and payroll dominate meeting of Grundy County Commission

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy County Ambulance pay and retention were discussed with the Grundy County Commission on May 10th.

Spokesperson Jenny Hunter led the discussion on behalf of the ambulance. She said the meeting was being held to bring awareness to the community. Others in attendance were Grundy County Ambulance Director Sarah Porter, other ambulance personnel, Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler, and community members.

Hunter said there were concerns about how to continue to have a quality ambulance service. There are four full-time paramedics, six full-time emergency medical technicians, and five part-time EMTs. Multiple employees plan to retire in the next few years.

It was noted an EMT cannot provide as many services as a paramedic. Hunter said the ambulance service also loses money when it sends out a basic life support truck with only EMTs.

Hunter reported there are times Grundy County is not able to staff two trucks.

She believes the ambulance employees do not get paid what they deserve. Grundy County Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reported full-time paramedics are paid $14.50 to start, and EMT starting pay is $11.50 per hour.

He provided information about ambulance services he said were comparable to Grundy County. Those included for Linn County, which he reported has full-time paramedics start at $15 per hour. Around $1.7 million is budgeted, which is the same as what is budgeted for Grundy County Ambulance. For Carroll County, the pay is $20 per hour. For Lexington Fire, the pay is $16.30 per hour, but Ray noted Lexington Fire employees are cross-trained for fire and ambulance.

Ray explained that funding for Grundy County Ambulance comes from fees charged for services provided and county sales tax revenue. He reported that $528,000 came in last year from ambulance sales tax revenue. Five hundred thousand dollars in revenue is budgeted for this year with the half-cent ambulance sales tax. Ray noted total revenue for the ambulance was on pace this year to be about $1.7 million. He also noted ambulance service fees are set by insurance companies and the government. A third party deals with collections on payment of ambulance service fees.

Ray said an independent ambulance district could set its levy. He reported Grundy County is one of three in the state where the county takes care of the ambulance. To change that and create an ambulance district, the public would have to start a petition, and the issue would have to be on a ballot.

Hunter said many Grundy County Ambulance employees have at least two jobs, including her.

Employees currently work a schedule of 48 hours work/96 hours off, and they want to keep it that way. However, it was said some employees work a lot of overtime.

Ray commented that out of 31 agencies in North Missouri, none is fully-staffed all the time. He noted the number of paramedics in the state has not seen growth in the last three years.

Hunter acknowledged there were not as many paramedics coming out of school across the country. She wants to make sure to attract and keep the ones Grundy County Ambulance can.

Multiple attendees suggested having potential new employees sign a contract to stay with Grundy County after their schooling was done and have the county pay for their class. It was noted the county does not currently fully fund paramedic schools.

Hunter said her goal would be to give an incentive, have the ambulance service grow its own EMTs, and then get those employees to stay. She mentioned that once someone is done initial EMT or paramedic training, that person has to do continuing education to stay licensed.

There was also discussion of changing bereavement and holiday pay. Hunter said employees have 24 hours of bereavement pay. Full-time employees get paid for 24 hours on a holiday, but part-time employees do not. Ray said the issue of bereavement and holiday pay was brought to the attention of the county commission a few weeks ago.

Hunter also said the county pays for full-time employees to have two shirts and two pairs of pants. They also receive a $50 boot allowance. The county pays for one shirt and one pair of pants for part-time employees. Ambulance employees would like to see that changed.

Commissioner Brad Chumbley said the uniform issue was brought to the attention of the commission a few weeks ago, too.

Porter said she wanted community members to have the best possible care. She believes it is pitiful that someone can go to someplace like McDonald’s and get paid more than that person can working for Grundy County Ambulance.

She noted many times she has been on a call where the scene is not safe, and ambulance employees put their lives on the line.

Ray commented that the Grundy County Commission attends ambulance meetings. Before commissioners leave those meetings, they ask if employees have any comments.

Ray recommended reinstating an Ambulance Advisory Board. Members would be appointed and provide input on issues related to Grundy County Ambulance.