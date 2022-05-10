Princeton City Council approves adjustment of natural gas prices

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved adjusting natural gas prices on May 9th.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports the price per thousand cubic feet was raised to $4.50 standard operating price. It was $2.17 before.

Four service contracts were approved for the Princeton Chamber of Commerce. They were for a Heehaw dinner show on June 18th, live music at the farmers market occasionally, the band Yard Dogs on July 4th, and the chamber choir. A service contract was approved for the Mercer County Fair for Centerline to perform on July 15th.