A memorial service has been scheduled for Trenton resident Deloris Fleming who died on January 31st at the age of 87.

The memorial service will be held on May 28th at 11 a.m. at the home of Tim and Rhonda Hodge north of Trenton. Their address is 32 Northeast Iron Street, Trenton.

For information and/or directions, call Ed Fleming at 660-654-2017 or Tim Hodge at 636-484-4364.