Prepare yourself to take the High School Equivalency Test

The Missouri Adult Education and Literacy Program helps individuals prepare to take the High School Equivalency Test.

Program Lead and Case Manager John Bennett says the program also provides several other services. One is for persons who already have a high school diploma but want to “brush up” on a certain subject before entering into a college program. Another is for students enrolled in college who might need additional assistance in a specific subject.

Bennett says Missouri Adult Education and Literacy also assists with career planning by working with each student to set goals, work through what he or she wants to do next, and figure out the steps to meet those goals and get where he or she wants to go.

An orientation for individuals interested in taking classes to help prepare to take the HiSET will be held on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton in Geyer Hall Room 303 Tuesday night from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Classes are held in Geyer Hall Tuesday through Thursday nights from 5 to 8 o’clock. Contact Bennett for more information at 660-973-0166 or by email.