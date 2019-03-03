Grundy County Nursing Home District Board hears presentation on new lift van

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Donita Youtsey provided information to the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors this week regarding a new lift van.

The van is being purchased through a United States Department of Agriculture loan/grant program. The board discussed the continued work on energy projects involving upgrading the boiler to a new HVAC system and window replacement.

A retirement party was also held at Sunnyview this week for Vileta Griffin of the Laundry and Housekeeping departments, who provided 40 years of service at Sunnyview.