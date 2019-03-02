Early March storm places northern Missouri under a Winter Weather Advisory

With Spring scheduled to start on March 20, 2019, Mother Nature is reminding us that its still Winter here in northern Missouri. A band of quickly accumulating snow is expected to move from southern and central Kansas through central Missouri late this evening through Sunday morning.

Blowing snow will also reduce visibilities at times on Sunday. Hazardous travel is expected from late this evening through midday Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SATURDAY EVENING, MARCH 2, 2019 TO NOON ON SUNDAY, MARCH 3, 2019.

Most of the state of Missouri is encompassed by a Winter Weather Advisory as this system moves through. Counties in northern Missouri included in the advisory area are Adair, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Macon, and Sullivan counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

With the colder temperatures, the National Weather Service is saying that the snow that falls with this system should be lighter and fluffier than in past events so shoveling snow should be easier. The downside to the lighter, fluffier snow is that wind will make it easy to drift over roads.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected in northern Missouri with higher amounts accumulating as you travel south. The heavier snow is expected to stay below the I-70 corridor where forecasters say 4 to 6 inches, in general, is expected.

Counties outlined in blue are included in the Winter Weather Advisory