Police report the arrest of Trenton man for spray painting incidents; warrants issued for two others

Trenton Police have investigated spray painting incidents that include the arrest, so far, of one person. 21-year-old Aaron Zachary Wolf-Moffitt of Trenton faces two felony counts of property damage in the first degree.

Wolf-Moffitt acted in concert with two others to spray paint the Russ Derry baseball facility belonging to North Central Missouri College and a nearby post for an outdoor light. He’s also accused of acting with two others to spray painting a storage unit belonging to Carquest of Trenton, as well as four-way stop signs and a one-way sign owned by the city of Trenton Street Department. The incidents allegedly occurred on July 5.

Wolf-Moffitt, who was arrested this Friday morning, is scheduled for the July 27 docket in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond has been set at $5,000 cash.

Online information shows Grundy County charges have been filed against the other two suspects, but KTTN has chosen not to mention their names due to warrants that have been issued for their arrests.

