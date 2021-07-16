Grundy Board of Education approves search for instructor; tax rate hearing set for August 18

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy Board of Education has reviewed a list of items that ESSER Three funding can be used for. Approval was given to purchase updated curriculum in science, health, computer science, and the elementary diagnostic program called I-Ready.

Administrators will begin developing plans to implement building improvements. A building walk-through is scheduled for the board next month.

Grundy R-5 will participate in the federal school lunch program with prices remaining the same as last year.

Changes were approved for handbooks, and a summer maintenance update was presented to the board for the elementary and high school buildings.

Following an executive session, the board authorized a search for a part-time special education instructor for the elementary school.

The annual tax rate public hearing is scheduled for August 18, 2021, at 6:15 pm, in the high school business room in Galt.

