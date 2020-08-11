Pleasant View School District awarded $30,000 playground grant

The Pleasant View R-VI School District was recently awarded a $30,000 Playground Scrap-Tire Material Grant by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program. The grant provides funds for material and labor for installation of a poured in place scrap-tire surface for the school’s playgrounds.

The project began on May 12th, 2020 with staff and board members removing the existing pea gravel and loose tire chips from the existing playgrounds. Ecoturf of Kansas City then completed the project by installing the poured in place rubber surface. In all, the project utilized 26,280 pounds of recycled rubber. Eighty-five percent of the rubber used was from recycled tires and 100% of the recycled rubber was from Missouri.

These local scrap-tire projects are intended to protect and improve the environment by providing a use for scrap-tire materials. The grant program creates economic incentives for communities and organizations to reuse scrap-tire material in a productive way. MDNR provides these grant funds from the 50-cent fee paid on the purchase of new tires in the state that is in effect through December 31, 2025.

Staff members are quite pleased with the outcome and were quoted as saying “We can’t wait for August 26th so our students can enjoy the new playground surfacing.”

