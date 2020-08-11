School re-entry plan approved by Princeton Board of Education

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the proposed tax rate and a COVID-19 school reentry plan the evening of Monday, August 10th. The total tax rate for the 2020-2021 school year is $5.1649 per $100 of assessed value. That includes the incidental rate of $4.0317, debt service rate of 95.32 cents, and capital projects rate of 18 cents.

The board voluntarily rolled back the debt service levy to maintain its promise of a no tax increase bond issue passed in April 2017. The state auditor’s computation of the debt service tax rate was $1.8919.

The COVID-19 reentry plan is to be available on the Princeton School District website this (Tuesday) afternoon at 2 o’clock. School is scheduled to start August 25th.

The board approved a policy update for Missouri Course Access Program Virtual Education as well as an agreement for the MOCAP Virtual School provider. Launch is a Springfield School District Virtual Program and will serve as the third party provider for virtual education for Princeton R-5.

The board approved the senior class’s request for open lunch. Open lunch will begin on the first day of school.

An agreement was approved with Conrad and Higgins to provide the district with annual audits through 2022.

Nepotism, Conflict of Interest, and Financial Disclosure were approved, and the board policy was updated.

The board recognized the annual school bus inspection. Princeton results showed all 10 buses passing with 100%. The state average is 89%.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved the resignation of Paraprofessional Julia Probst.

Ila Rae Easter was approved as the food service director, and Danette Snapp was approved as a paraprofessional at the elementary school.

