Pleasant View Middle School Science Department announces winners of Science Fair

The Pleasant View R-6 Middle School Science Department has announced the winners of the school’s science fair.

Eighth-grader Astrid Soriano placed first in her grade level and first overall. Abbye Johnson placed second overall, and Walter (Remi) Olmstead placed third overall. They are both eighth-graders.

Kruz Ulberg received first place for the seventh grade. Hailee Hein got first place for the sixth grade.

Front Row: 6th Grade 1st Place-Hailee Hein, 3rd Place Overall-Walter (Remi) Olmstead, 1st Place Overall and 1st Place in 8th grade- Astrid Soriano, 2nd Place Overall-Abbye Johnson (not pictured), 7th Grade 1st Place Kruz Ulberg.

