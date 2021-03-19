No park board meeting needed to purchase pad for Trenton Family Aquatic Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Trenton Park Superintendent David Shockley reports a special Park Board meeting will not need to be held to accept a bid for a pad near the diving board at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center.

The bid received was less than $6,500, and the board approved at its last meeting purchasing a mat with a cost not to exceed $6,500. Bids were due by March 16th.

Unity Surfacing Systems submitted the bid for a pad that is 29 by 17-feet and is composed of three and a half-inch rubber tile, which will be royal blue in color. Shockley says the tile will cover the concrete under the diving board area and give extra protection.

Park Board Vice President Andy Cox reported at the last board meeting that the insurance company suggested putting a mat under the diving board. He noted a few falls had happened around the diving board in recent years.

Shockley expects the tile to be installed in mid-May by the Park Department.

