MoDOT road work planned in northern Missouri for the week of March 22, 2021

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 22 – 28.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek through September 2021. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Business U.S. 71 – Drainage work southbound from Pearl Street to Main Street, March 22

Business U.S. 71 – Shoulder work in the northbound driving lane from County Road 339 to the city limits of Savannah, March 23

Atchison County

U.S. Route 59 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to the Holt County line, March 22 – 26

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work from the Missouri River to Route M, March 22 – 26

Routes J and Z – Pothole patching, March 22 – 26

I-29 – Surveying at the Rock Creek Bridge in the northbound lanes (mile marker 107), March 24. There is a 12-foot width restriction in place.

Buchanan County

I-29 and U.S. Route 36 – Pothole patching, March 22 – 26

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail and pavement repair between the Missouri River and 0.75 miles east of Route AC through early August. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Caldwell County

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Spring Hill Road to Gospel Road, March 25 – 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Properties between Spring Hill Road and Gospel Road will be accessible during the work.

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies.

Chariton County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Grand River Overflow Bridge through July.

Route 129 – Drainage work from U.S. Route 24 to Route PP, March 22 – 26

Route M – Drainage work from Newcomers Avenue to Zion Avenue, March 25 – 26

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair from Route 116 to Shoal Creek through mid-July. There will be intermittent lane closures with a 12-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route YY – Pavement repair, March 22 – 23

Route YY – Culvert replacement at 290th Street, March 24

Route N – Pothole patching, March 24 – 26

I-35 – Pothole patching in the northbound driving lane from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68), March 25

DeKalb County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, north of Maysville, through June 2021.

Harrison County

Route EE – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Panther Creek, near New Hampton, through late April.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for bridge railing maintenance at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, March 22 – 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Locust Creek and Muddy Creek bridges from Route 130 to Danube Drive, March 23 – 24

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge from Route 5 to Route FF, March 24

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge from Route 139 to Route TT, March 25

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance from Route 11 to Route FF, March 26

Mercer County

Route JJ – Bridge scour repair project at the bridge over Honey Creek on Route JJ, near Spickard, through March. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place. Traffic will reopen to two lanes each evening.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Pavement repair westbound from Dunn Street to Frederick Street, March 22. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Route PP – Pothole patching, March 22 – 24

Route C – Pothole patching, March 22 – 26

Route 46 – CLOSED for milling and pavement repair from Frederick Street to Dunn Street, March. 23 – 26. This will be an around-the-clock closure.

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route EE to U.S. Route 136, March 24 – 26

U.S. Route 136 – Drainage work from Route F to Liberty Road, March 26. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Putnam County

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the North Blackbird Creek Bridge through May 2021.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from the Iowa state line to Route M, March 22 – 23, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to 5th Street in Powersville, March 24, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route E – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 139 to Route T, March 25, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through mid-April.

Route FF – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from Wilhite Street to Route 6 through April 8.

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tiger Road to Shell Road, March 22 – 23, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route T – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Royal Road, March 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route T – Drainage work from the Iowa state line to Route 46, March 22 – 26

Route K – Drainage work from Route E to Route 46, March 22 – 26

Route PP – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 169 to Nickel Road, March 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

