Pleasant View Board of Education approves substitute pay increase; update provided on COVID-19

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education this week approved increasing substitute pay from $75 per day to $90 per day.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff provided an update on COVID-19 funding from Grundy County. She projects about $14,000 will be used for an additional two days of nursing staff, nursing supplies, and several other needs related to the virus.

Basketball guidelines were discussed for the seventh and eighth-grade season. It was proposed that each family be allowed to bring six guests. Seating will be set up in pods of six for social distancing. Basketball games are scheduled versus Pleasant View October 8th, against Mercer October 9th, and at Cainsville October 19th. A tournament at Laredo is scheduled for October 12th, 13th, and 15th.

Steinhoff gave an enrollment update for Pleasant View R-6. Enrollment for kindergarten through eighth grade was 117. Janet Lake’s preschool had 20 students, and the KEYS preschool had 36.

Dates of upcoming events were given. An early out will be September 25th, mid-terms will be issued September 30th, and a book fair will be September 23rd through 30th. An early out is October 15th, and there will be no school on October 16th.

In an executive session, the board hired Kelli Adams as an Early Childhood Special Education paraprofessional.

