ATV/Side-by-Side ride planned as benefit for Cody McHargue

An ATV/side by side ride will be held west of Trenton as a benefit for a Trenton man injured in an incident in July.

The ATV/Side by Side Benefit Ride for Cody McHargue will be held at Jason and Jenny Hunter’s farm 832 Northwest 23rd Street on Saturday, September 12th. A general meeting will start at 2 o’clock that afternoon. The ride will begin at 2:15 and last about four to four and a half hours. A wiener roast will follow.

The ride will travel about 60 to 70 miles on gravel roads including a route that will go through portions of Grundy, Daviess, and Harrison counties. Some stops are planned along the route with activities. Anyone who does not own an ATV or side by side is welcome to follow in a car or truck. Participants are asked to have orange flags or triangles on their vehicles.

Riders 16 years old and younger not being driven by a parent must wear a helmet. A liability waiver must be signed for each person. There will be parking for trailers at the Hunters’ farm.

The cost for the ATV/Side by Side Benefit Ride for Cody McHargue is $20 for participants at least 16 years old and $5 for those 15 and younger. Proceeds will go toward McHargue’s medical and monthly bills.

There is a rain date of September 26th for Saturday, September 12th’s ride.

More information can be obtained by contacting Jacob Hickman at 660-654-9543 or Jenny Hunter at 660-654-2867.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares