Putnam County Health Department reports 2 new cases of COVID-19; Thirty one cases confirmed, 27 released from isolation

The Putnam County Health Department announces it received notification Wednesday, September 9th of two additional positive COVID-19 cases, and one of those cases died. That is the county’s second COVID-19-related death. No other information will be released about the individual.

Putnam County’s total number of confirmed cases is 31. Two are being actively monitored, and 27 have been released from isolation.

The health department notes that due to miscommunication and an error in reporting of positive results between neighboring states, the Department of Health and Senior Services notified the health department it should receive a list by next week of additional positive cases tested in Iowa. The Putnam County Health Department notes most, if not all, of those positive cases, will likely be out of their isolation or quarantine periods, but the health department will follow up with each case.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares