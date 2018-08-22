Pleasant View Board of Education approves annual tax rate

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved its annual tax rate at a hearing recently prior to its regular meeting. The rate was set at $4.7616.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the renewal of the 403B compliance plan with Forrest T. Jones and increased the value contents insurance with Missouri United School Insurance Council to $40 per square foot.

NLS Education, LLC of Bethany was approved to provide vision therapy for the district. The 2017-2018 annual secretary of the board report, 2018-2019 bus routes, and 2018-2019 free and reduced lunch guidelines were also approved.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an update on summer maintenance reporting the first day of KEYS preschool will be Monday, August 27th.

Pleasant View will have an early out August 31st for teacher professional development, and school will not be in session September 3rd in observance of Labor Day.

