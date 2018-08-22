Trenton alumni band members invited to perform prior to football game

Trenton High School Golden Bulldog Marching Band Alumni members are invited to join the current high school band before the home football game during Alumni Weekend.

Band director Timothy Gilham says alumni band members can practice with the current band at the high school the evening of August 31st at 6 o’clock and march to C. F. Russell Stadium at 6:30.

Past band members who do not wish to march to the stadium can meet on the front of the track at 6:40 joining past members will help perform the fight song after the National Anthem and Alma Mater.

Gilham notes two marching snares, one set of tenors, two bass drums, three tubas, a couple of concert baritones, and one mellophone may be borrowed from the school.

Like this: Like Loading...