New law changing age requirements for marriage become effective August 28th

Age requirements for marriage licenses in Missouri will change next week due to legislation passed by the Missouri Legislature and recently signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.

Senate Bill 655 prohibits marriage licenses from being issued if either party is younger than 16 years of age. The legislation also bars the marriage of anyone 21 or older to anyone younger than 18. Parental consent will still be required for minors to marry someone under the age of 21. The changes become law on August 28th.

Marriage license applicants will be required to provide proof of age to the Recorder of Deeds through a certified copy of their birth certificate, passport, or other government-issued identification, and the Recorder will document the proof.

Questions about the changes to the marriage license requirements can be directed to the Grundy County Recorder of Deeds Office at 660-359-4040 extension 7.

Like this: Like Loading...