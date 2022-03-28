Planned power outage underway to replace power pole in the downtown Trenton area

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Power will be off at City Hall and Green Hills Regional Planning beginning about 8:30 am and will be off most of the day.

The Building Board and City Council meeting scheduled tonight will still be held at the regular times.

The outage is required to replace a burned pole in the parking lot. Customers can still use the dropbox in front of City Hall and temporary customer services will be set up at the TMU warehouse at 2601 Oklahoma Ave. Normal operations are planned to resume at City Hall Tuesday morning.

