Video: “Re-ignite Street Reach” tent revival set for three nights in Trenton

"Re-ignite Street Reach" tent revival set for three nights in Trenton

Local News March 28, 2022
Tent Revival
A tent revival is scheduled for three nights this weekend in Trenton.

According to Scott Treadwell of Trenton, a tent will be erected on the soccer field at 12th and Normal. Beginning at 7 pm in the evenings of April 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, there will be testimony, preaching, and music.

The event is free and those attending are asked to take lawn chairs as only limited seating will be available under the tent.

Speakers from “Reignite Street Reach” and the “Men’s Encounter” are expected to relate how God has transformed their lives.

More information about this week’s local tent revival in Trenton can be obtained by contacting Scott Treadwell at 660-635-0874.

You c can visit the Re-Ignite Street Reach website for more information.

 

 

