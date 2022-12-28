Phase 1 of sewer line for the village of Pollock is now funded

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Friday, December 23rd President Biden signed the Omnibus Bill into law. Contained within the Bill was a provision to fund $5.06 Million in funding for Phase 1 within the boundaries of the Village of Pollock. This long-known, but unfunded project is a necessary step in protecting the Roy Blunt Water Supply Reservoir and receiving a drinking water permit once the reservoir is constructed.

Phase 2 connecting Pollock to the Milan sewer system is contemplated, but as yet unfunded. The Preliminary Engineering for Phase 1 contemplates connecting all households and businesses in Pollock to the sewer system. The Phase 2 conceptual design contemplates accessibility to the sewer line for the north-central and western portions of the Roy Blunt Reservoir.

Harve Rhodes Chairman of the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission stated, “Senator Blunt has again helped North Missouri achieve goals that would seem unachievable without his advocacy. This project was and is critical to advancing the final drinking water permit. We are so grateful for Senator Blunt and we will miss his strong voice for North Central Missouri.”

Phyllis Blondefield, Chair of the Village Council for Pollock stated, “This is a giant step to advance and ensure the future of Pollock. This comes on the eve of Pollock’s sesquicentennial. While sewer lines are far from glamorous, they are necessary infrastructure to advance the quality of life and to promote economic development.”

Senator Blunt stated, “Local infrastructure projects like this one are critical to supporting economic development and strengthening the quality of life in rural communities,” said Blunt. “I’m grateful to the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission, the Village of Pollock, and all of the

stakeholders who have spent decades working tirelessly to build the reservoir. I’ve been proud to support this effort and I’m glad we are moving it another crucial step forward.”

