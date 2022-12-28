Sullivan and Grundy County issue boil advisories

Local News December 28, 2022 John Anthony
Boil Advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water valve replacement.

The advisory affects Sullivan Rural Water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road. It includes Tiger Road from Route T to Texas Road, Sumter Road, Shell Road, and Rolling Road.

Grundy County’s Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory following repairs overnight.

A spokesman described the boundaries for the advisory, clockwise, as the Mercer county line on the north; the Sullivan county line on the east; Highway 6 on the south; and the Thompson River as the western boundary.

The spokesman noted customers may experience low water pressure this morning while the tower re-fills with water.

The precautionary boil advisory continues until further notice is issued by the Grundy county public water supply district.

John Anthony

