Pattonsburg man charged with multiple counts of child molestation pleads “Not Guilty”

A Pattonsburg man charged with multiple counts of child molestation pleaded not guilty in Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court on April 14th.

Seventy-three-year-old Steven Dale Lawrence waived formal arraignment and his motion for a change of judge was sustained. The case was assigned to Judge R. Brent Elliott. The case was continued to May 5th for a plea or trial setting.

Lawrence has been charged with the felonies of child molestation—second degree, third degree, and two counts of fourth-degree. He also faces sodomy or attempted sodomy—first degree and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15—first offense. Misdemeanor charges are three counts of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person, two counts of furnish pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor, and one count each of sexual abuse—second degree, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Probable cause statements say Lawrence is the great grandfather of two of the victims, the grandfather of one, and a grandfather figure to two others.

