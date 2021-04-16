Former Tina-Avalon teacher charged with sodomy and rape of a student

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

A former Tina-Avalon physical education teacher has been charged in Carroll County after an alleged sexual assault in late March or early April 2020 involving a student.

Twenty-four-year-old Preston McMullen faces felony charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, second-degree statutory rape, and sexual contact with a student. His bond is $250,000 cash or licensed surety, no 10% allowed.

A probable cause statement from Detective Heidi Morgan of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old student came to McMullen’s residence in Hale before having sexual intercourse. Prior to that, McMullen allegedly sent the student direct messages on Instagram.

