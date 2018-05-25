Passion Church in Cameron to hold “Hero’s Honor” at free event on Sunday

The Passion Church of Cameron will honor area members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency medical services at a free event Sunday.

Hero’s Honor will be held at the church’s new location at 1119 Bryan Road in Cameron from 1 to 4 o’clock that Sunday afternoon May 27th. Event Coordinator Anthony Hainey says that there will be bounce houses for children, American Legion motorcycle riders, hot rods and emergency vehicles on display, a Comedy Vets comedian, a free drawing for a custom-made scorched wood American flag, and a tug of war. There will also be a free barbecue for all attendees.

Hainey says community heroes will be recognized with a story about the National Anthem and Memorial Day. Prisoners of war and those missing in action will also be recognized. Hainey is a service member in the Army National Guard and believes Memorial Day is overlooked, and many view it as an extra day off.

The purpose of Hero’s Honor is to recognize and remember service members and members of law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS who sacrifice and have sacrificed themselves in a deeper way.

Hainey notes the event is free, but donations will be accepted at an information booth about the Passion Church. More information on the event can be found on the church’s website.

