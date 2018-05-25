MoDOT planned road work in North Missouri for the week of May 28, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of May 28 through June 3 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), May 29 – June 1

Atchison County

U.S. Route 275 – Bridge maintenance at the East Fork of High Creek Bridge, May 29 – June 1

U.S. Route 136 – Pavement repair at the Route 111 and Hazel Avenue intersection, May 29 – June 1

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair at U.S. Route 136, May 29 – June 1

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair from Route AC to the Missouri River, May 29 – 31

U.S. Route 36 – Flushing bridges, May 29 – 31

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance on Brushy Creek Bridge, May 29 – 31. This will include overnight lane closures.

Route HH – Pothole patching from Route D to Route 121 (Clinton County), May 30

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 13 to Route B, May 31 – June 1

Carroll County

Route M – Pothole patching from the U.S. Route 65 to the Chariton County line, May 29 – 30

Chariton County

Route PP – Bridge maintenance on the Mid Fork of Chariton River Bridge, May 29

Route TT – Pothole patching from Route 139 to the Chariton County line, May 29

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge maintenance on the Little Chariton River Bridge, May 30, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance on the Palmer Creek Bridge, June 1

Clinton County

Route HH – Pothole patching from Route 121 to Route D (Caldwell County), May 30

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September.

Route KK – Pavement repair, May 29

Route OO – Chip seal, May 30

Route KK – Chip Seal, May 31

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. Traffic is head to head in the eastbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through July 3 and includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance from Route J to Nodaway County line, May 29 – 31

Route C – Bridge maintenance at the Panther Creek Bridge, May 29 – June 1

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. I-35 traffic will be diverted up and over the on and off ramps at the exit beginning Tuesday, May 29 for approximately five working days. No access to or from Routes AA or H will be permitted during this portion of the project.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head to head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, May 29 – June 2. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

Route TT – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to the Chariton County line, May 30

Route 130 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 36 to Route YY, May 31

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement .25 miles north of Route C, May 31, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Livingston County

Route U – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route A, May 29 – 30

U.S. Route 65 – Pavement repair from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, May 29 – June 2. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Route A – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route W, May 30 – 31

Route N – Pothole patching from Route 190 to the end of Route O, May 31 – June 1

Route Y – Pothole patching from Route 190 to Route W, May 31 – June 1

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), May 29 – June 1

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from east of the Maryville city limits to Route 46 in Ravenwood, May 29 – June 1

Route JJ – Pothole patching, May 29 – 31

Route 246 – Pothole patching, June 1

Like this: Like Loading...