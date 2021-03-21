Passenger of truck life-flighted to Research Hospital after being struck by vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

A Lexington man received serious injuries when he got out of a truck and was hit by the vehicle when the driver accidentally accelerated.

Sixty-year-old Ronald Mings, a passenger in the truck, was flown by medical helicopter to Research Hospital in Kansas City.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon south of Richmond as the truck was southbound on Wellington Street. The vehicle stopped, Mings got out and became a pedestrian, the driver accidentally accelerated, and the vehicle hit Mings.

The driver was listed as 63-year old Donald Thomas of Lexington.

Thomas was not reported hurt with damage to the truck described as minor.

