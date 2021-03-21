Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrest of one person for drugs and a teenager for speeding and DWI

Local News March 21, 2021
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
The Highway Patrol arrested two area residents in area counties on March 19th on various allegations.

Thirty-seven-year-old Amanda Ayer of Lancaster was arrested in Putnam County. She was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance—alprazolam. Other allegations were driving while revoked, speeding, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Ayer was transported to the Putnam County Jail and released.

The Patrol arrested 18-year-old Carter Dougherty of Eagleville in Harrison County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit—19 miles per hour over, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Dougherty was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 12-hour hold.

