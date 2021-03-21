Iowa man life-flighted to hospital after crashing on Highway 136 west of Stanberry

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A Mount Ayr, Iowa resident was hurt early Sunday, four miles west of Stanberry, when a sports utility vehicle traveled off Highway 136 east of Primrose Road, hit a field entrance, and overturned.

Twenty-year-old Brayden Martinez was flown by medical helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

Martinez was listed as an occupant in the vehicle as the patrol report indicated the driver was unknown.

The accident took place four miles west of Stanberry on Highway 136 as the eastbound SUV went off the right side of the road, hit the embankment of a field entrance, and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle

The vehicle, a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, was demolished and Martinez reportedly wore a seat belt.

