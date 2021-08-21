One injured when pickup hits SUV from behind on I-35; driver arrested on felony DWI

Local News August 21, 2021
Accident-Crash graphic
A Kansas City resident was hurt in southern Clinton County when the pickup truck he was driving hit a sports utility vehicle from behind on Interstate 35.

Fifty-two-year-old Leonard Jordan was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The patrol said he was released from the hospital and arrested on allegations of felony driving while intoxicated/chronic offender and following too closely involving an accident. He was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the SUV, 40-year old Luz Buendia-Rodriguez of Kanas City, was not reported hurt.

The accident on Friday night happened one mile north of Holt on Interstate 35 when the southbound pickup driven by Jordan Overtook hit a southbound SUV from behind.

Damage to both vehicles was listed as extensive, and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

