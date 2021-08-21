Grundy County Health Department reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, Sullivan County two new cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Friday reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday’s update. There were 61 active cases in Grundy County as of Friday.

There have been 1.499 cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County since testing began, with 43 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The Grundy County Health Department asks people to stay home if they are ill or believed to have been exposed to the virus. The health department reminds the public that people are infectious two days before symptoms begin.

The health department urged those over age 12 to get vaccinated, and those choosing not to be vaccinated are asked to wear a mask indoors.

The Sullivan County Health Department on Friday reported two additional positive cases of COVID-19. There were 29 active cases in Sullivan County as of Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sullivan County since testing began is 1,097. There have been 17 deaths attributed to the virus.

